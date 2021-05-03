$1M in meth, ghost guns and Nazi paraphernalia found in raid of Pennsylvania home

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania couple is facing charges after authorities say they found almost $1 million worth of methamphetamine, six ghost guns and Nazi paraphernalia in their home during a raid last week.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office said in a press release that agents executed a search warrant on the home of Christopher Weikert and Tara Gallucci on Wednesday. The residence is in Northampton Borough, northwest of Philadelphia.

During the search, investigators say they discovered 21.5 pounds of crystal meth with a street value of $968,200 and 1,275 doses of fentanyl with a street value of $4,275, as well as drug paraphernalia

They also reportedly located six fully assembled ghost guns, three 80 percent receivers used to make ghost guns, four assault rifles, three handguns, various ghost gun parts, and Nazi paraphernalia.

Shapiro’s office says Weikert and Gallucci were part of a gun and drug trafficking scheme.

“People have the right to feel safe in their homes and in the neighborhoods where they live and work – and gun and drug traffickers erode that basic right. These traffickers were also carrying ghost guns, which are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals and fueling the gun violence epidemic,” said Shapiro in a statement. “We must continue to get these poisons out of our neighborhoods and off our streets.”

Both Weikert and Gallucci have been charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of controlled substances, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and 14 counts of possession of prohibited firearms.

Gallucci is in custody, but authorities say Weikert remains at large after fleeing the scene during the search of the home.