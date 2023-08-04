Crews working to contain wildfire near Lucky Peak Dam

ADA COUNTY, ID — Several crews are working to contain a brush fire near Lucky Peak Dam. The fire broke out as storms moved into the Treasure Valley Thursday evening.

The 'Southluck Fire' was estimated to be 40 acres and at zero containment as off 8:00 pm Thursday evening.

The Bureau of Land Management says ground crews and air units are working to stop the fire from spreading. No traffic is being impacted at this time.

BLM says lightning from Thursday's storms caused the fire.

This is a developing story and Idaho News 6 will bring you updates as we get them.