Crews responded to a grass fire in Kuna that burned close to several homes but appears to be close to contained.

Both BLM, Kuna Fire and Meridian Fire crews responded to the Rockstone Court fire in Kuna. No structures were burned but several were threatened, officials with Kuna Fire told Idaho News 6. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

