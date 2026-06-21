Crews battling 400-acre Gap Fire near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho — A wildfire sparked in Bannock County Sunday afternoon has grown to 400 acres.

The acreage increase came in a 4 p.m. from Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire. Watch Duty is also reporting that the Forest Service has joined with its Helicopter Bucket Crew.

The Gap Fire, as it has been named, was first reported at about 1:45 p.m. near the 6000 Block of W. Old Highway 91, fire officials said.

Investigators have not determined a cause of the fire, nor do they have an estimated time of containment.

The fire is very visible from Interstate 15, and many drivers have shared videos and images on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.