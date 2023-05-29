Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve now open for the season

Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve is now open for the summer season.

The visitor center, bookstore and museum are now open daily from 8:30am-6:00pm. This includes the Outdoor Information Tent, where park rangers are on hand to provide maps, backcountry permits, area and trail information.

The Lava Flow Campground, hosting 42 sites, is open on a first-come, first-served basis charging $15 per night. Drinking water and restroom facilities are available, no hookups are allowed. Campers are not permitted to have wood fires.

The lava tube caves are still closed due to hazardous ice and snow, preventing cave permits to be issued at this time. The intention is for Indian Tunnel and Dew Drop caves to open by late June. Once these are open, free required cave permits will be available at the visitor center and information tent.

Several ranger led tours and star parties are scheduled to begin this month.

If planning a trip to the park, be sure to check the websitefor details on what is open and what activities are available.

Peak wildflower season is expected mid to late June.

