Crash in Caldwell claims pedestrian's life

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a 70-year-old man in Caldwell on Dec. 5.

At approximately 4:58 pm, the 70-year-old man from Caldwell was walking on the side of Cirrus Drive when he attempted to cross the street at Moosehorn Way.

As he was crossing, a 38-year-old woman from Meridian was making a left turn onto Moosehorn Way, striking the man in the intersection.

After being struck, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The accident blocked traffic on Cirrus Drive and Moosehorn Way for around 3 hours while emergency responders cleared the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.