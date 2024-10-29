BOISE, Idaho — Drivers this morning should be aware of a crash at the intersection of Franklin and Cole Rd at about 6:30 a.m.

Tow trucks are on site now to clear the scene and multiple community members have taken to social media describing at least one of the cars on fire.

No official reports on the status of those in the vehicles involved or the cause of the crash.

According to dispatch, there are no road closures in effect, however prepare for delays in the area while they clear the scene and drive cautiously.