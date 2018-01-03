Crapo, Labrador praise late LDS Church president

BOISE, ID - Idaho Senator Mike Crapo and Representative Raul Labrador Tuesday both expressed sadness over the passing of Thomas Monson, the former President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Monson died late Tuesday evening in Salt Lake City.

Both congressman also praised Monson as a powerful example of service to others.

In a statement, Crapo called Monson “ … a great leader, a kind man who spent more than half a century in service to others through his responsibilities in the Church. His focus was ‘the one’, and he shared that love and kindness whenever he spoke. He was a man of humility, energy, action and intelligence, and those who came in contact with him never forgot it. His was a life to celebrate, and he has left a wonderful legacy of example and service.”

Labrador said, “He had a servant’s heart and always walked through life looking for ways to help others. His humility and love for every person and his focus on the individual is an example to people of every faith. I hope that his passing will inspire all of us to reach out to those who would benefit from an encouraging word or an act of kindness.”

He added, “While I will miss President Monson, I am sure he had a happy reunion with his wife, Frances. The world would be a better place if all of us were a little bit more like Thomas S. Monson.”