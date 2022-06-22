Watch
News

Actions

COVID-19 vaccines for kids 6 months and older now available in the Treasure Valley

primary health medical group .jpg
primary health medical group
primary health medical group
primary health medical group .jpg
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 13:15:47-04

COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months and older are now available at clinics in the Treasure Valley.

Primary Health is now scheduling appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for people 6 months and older, with an exception for the 6-11 age group for the Pfizer shot due to temporary unavailability.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for patients 18 years and older.

Both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have now approved the vaccines for the 6-month to 5 years of age group.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light