COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months and older are now available at clinics in the Treasure Valley.

Primary Health is now scheduling appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for people 6 months and older, with an exception for the 6-11 age group for the Pfizer shot due to temporary unavailability.

INBOX: @PrimaryHealth is now offering the #CovidVaccine for children ages 6 months and older on a walk-in basis at #TreasureValley clinics. — Nicole Camarda (@CamardaNicole) June 22, 2022

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for patients 18 years and older.

Both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have now approved the vaccines for the 6-month to 5 years of age group.