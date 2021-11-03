COVID-19 vaccine available for children 5-11 at Saint Alphonsus Pediatric Clinics

The COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 will soon be available at Saint Alphonsus Pediatrics clinics.

Three clinics will be accepting appointments for the vaccine for children 5-11 years old now that the CDC and FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for the age group. Appointments can be made online beginning Nov. 8 at three clinics:

Boise (1072 N. Liberty Street)

Caldwell (315 E. Elm Street)

Nampa, Garrity (1150 N. Sister Catherine Way)

“Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 is a real game changer,” said Dr. Mark Nassir, president of the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in a statement. “These vaccines have been proven safe and effective in children 12 and older, and approval of COVID vaccines helps protect school-age children from the virus and helps protect their parents and older relatives. We expect to expand our availability of vaccines in the near future, and encourage everyone to get vaccinated, whether they go to Saint Alphonsus or somewhere else in the community.”

Saint Alphonsus is also still offering the Pfizer third booster shot for those who are eligible.