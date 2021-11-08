COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, CDH urges continued caution

IDHAO — COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths, continue to decrease in Idaho, following the trend that started a few weeks ago.

Idaho hospitals remain under crisis standards of care and central district health says transmission remains high.

Boise County recently dropped to substantial transmission, one step down from high transmission. The rest of the treasure valley remains in high transmission, meaning the virus is still spreading.

Heading into colder weather, central district health says people should continue to take precautions.

"Indoor transmission is higher than outdoor transmission. You're in enclosed spaces and ventilation kind of varies depending on where you're at and you tend to be around people that you're not familiar with."

CDH is encouraging people to get vaccinated if they're not already and to take measures like wearing a mask and social distancing.

CDH still has a hotline people can call if they have questions. The number is 208-321-2222 and the call center is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm.

CDH is also holding a live information session on YouTube tomorrow, November 9 at noon.