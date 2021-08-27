Watch
COVID-19 forces Idaho hospitals past capacity, toward crisis

Otto Kitsinger/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Cindy Pollock does maintenance on the construction flags in her front yard in Boise, Idaho. Pollock began planting the tiny flags across her yard, one for each of the more than 1,800 Idahoans then killed by COVID-19, the toll was mostly a number. Idaho hospital facilities and public health agencies are scrambling to add capacity however they can as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise statewide. On Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, some Idaho hospitals only narrowly avoided enacting "crisis standards of care," where scarce healthcare resources are allotted to the patients most likely to benefit, thanks in part to statewide coordination. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)
Posted at 9:23 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 11:29:03-04

BOISE, Idaho — Hospital facilities and public health agencies are scrambling to add capacity as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise statewide. But many Idaho residents don’t seem to feel the same urgency.

Volunteers are helping with contract tracing at the Central District Health Department, and health education classrooms are being converted into COVID-19 treatment units in northern Idaho.

St. Luke's Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Frank Johnson says ICU beds are scarce and St. Luke's hospitals could enact crisis level care by early next week if case projections are correct. He says coronavirus hospitalizations have been doubling about every two weeks.

