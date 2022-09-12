COVID-19 booster shot for Omicron variant now available at Primary Health

COVID-19 booster vaccines for the Omicron variant are now available at Primary Health Medical Group.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines, known as the updated booster, is available on a walk-in basis at several Treasure Valley clinics.

“The updated boosters are bivalent, which means they contain mRNA components of two COVID strains: One of the original SARS-CoV-2 strains, and another component shared by the BA.4 and BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant,” Ann Weiss, M.D., clinical director at Primary Health said in a statement. “In other words, these boosters are going to provide even better protection against the current dominant strains circulating in the U.S. We encourage everyone who has already received their initial COVID vaccine to come in for an updated booster for the best protection going into this winter.”

The Pfizer bivalent booster is available for anyone ages 12 and older and the Moderna bivalent booster is available for those 18 years and older.