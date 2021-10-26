Watch
Court leans toward school rights to curb campus campaigning

Posted at 5:45 PM, Oct 26, 2021
A federal court has rejected a request by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, a group arguing its rights were violated while campaigning at a northern Idaho school on Election Day.

The court last week denied the committee’s request to grant a permanent injunction that would have forced the Coeur d’Alene School District to allow groups to hand out election materials on school grounds even if they interfered with kids getting to school.

The court didn’t rule on the merits of the case, which continues. The court found that the group was unlikely to win the case because, among other things, it misinterpreted Idaho's campaign-free-zone election law.

