Court: Idaho nuclear waste documents won't be made public

BOISE, ID - A federal judge says the U.S. Department of Energy doesn't need to make public documents involving spent commercial nuclear fuel shipments to eastern Idaho sought by former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus.

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill on Tuesday ruled the federal agency acted properly in withholding information sought by Andrus in a Freedom of Information Act request he filed in January, 2015.

Andrus filed a lawsuit in September, 2015 after receiving heavily blacked-out documents from the federal agency.

Winmill ordered the federal agency to provide the court with the documents to determine whether the agency's redactions fell within exemptions to the Freedom of Information Act.

Winmill ruled they did, and says the documents he received and copies will be destroyed.

Andrus died in August at age 85.

(by Keith Ridler, Associated Press)

