County Assessors sending out property assessments this week: what you need to know

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — It's the time of year when counties are releasing annual property assessments, which is the annual assessment of a property's value as of January 1st, estimated by your county assessor's office.

Many have been reporting high increases in their property assessment this year. The Ada County Assessor said property value increased by a median of 30% this year.

The increases are causing alarm because of what it might mean for property tax bills, but the Ada County Assessor, Robert McQuade said any increase will likely impact your property taxes but we don't know yet how much.

"There really seems to be some confusion. Some people think that we're causing taxes to go up. No, we do not do that. It's the taxing authorities and setting their budgets, that's what causes taxes to go up," McQuade said.

Taxing districts like the City of Boise, Ada County and ACHD are still setting their budgets for the year, meaning there's still time to weigh in.

There are also property tax reduction programs available, including the Circuit Breaker program, the 100% Service-Connected Disabled Veterans Tax Benefit Program and the Property Tax Deferral Program.

To learn more about these programs or to see if you qualify,

Idaho also has a Homestead Exemption which allows the value of your residence to be exempt at 50% or up to $125,000, whichever is less.