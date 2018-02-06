Could the gym be making you sick?

Meridian, ID - Is your gym making you sick? It is a great place to workout but its also breeding ground for germs.

With flu season in flu swing, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using two towels when working out, one for your body and another for equipment.

Also make sure to sanitize equipment before and after your workout, and keep your hands away from your mouth and eyes. Rusty Martin, the General Manager at Idaho Fitness Factory, said working out might be the best medicine.

"If you come to the gym at least three to four times a week, 20-40 minutes per workout that alone is going to build your immune system. You are gonna be in better shape and be healthier, and you are gonna be better able to fight off the germs the flu, the cold," said Martin

He also added that do not hesitate asking your gym how often and their methods for sanitizing the facility.