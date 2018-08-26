Costumed characters take over JUMP in downtown for Library's festival

The Boise Comic Arts Festival-- formerly the Library Comic Con-- drew costumed characters of all ages to Downtown Boise Saturday.



"I think that the comic books have a great opportunity to teach kids art," said Brandon Winters, member of the Rebel Legion costuming company. "Kids grow up and they sketch their favorite characters, they read the stories, they comprehend, they engage with them. And nowadays, they dress up like them. We didn't do that back in the day. We never thought of it."



Now in its sixth year, the festival, which supports the Boise Public Library, took place at Jack's Urban Meeting Place.



The event runs through the weekend. More information and tickets can be found here.