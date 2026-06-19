Coroner identifies the three motorcyclists killed in Idaho County crash

IDAHO COUNTY — The Idaho County Coroner has identified the three motorcyclists killed in the devastating crash reported east of Kooskia on June 16.

RELATED | ISP: Three motorcyclists killed in Idaho County crash

Officials with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office in Colorado say that the crash victims were an LCSO Deputy, a Sergeant and a Sergeant's family member.

"Larimer County, we’re heartbroken to share information about a sudden and tragic loss within our agency," LCSO said in a press release.

The Idaho County Coroner identified the three motorcyclists as 35-year-old Ethan Powers of Timnath, Colorado, 45-year-old Jeremy Coleman of Berthoud, Colorado and 26-year-old Nathan McCormick of Loveland, Colorado.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones impacted by this tragic accident," the Idaho County Coroner said in a release.

According to LCSO, the men were vacationing together on a motorcycle trip, underlining that they were "incredible people who dedicated their lives to making Larimer County better every single day."

Officials say the truck driver involved in the crash was arrested and booked into Idaho County Jail on three counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Idaho State Police is continuing to investigate the crash.