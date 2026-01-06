Coroner identifies Salmon man who died after truck flipped into the Salmon River

SALMON, Idaho — The coroner has identified the man who died after his truck flipped into the Salmon River.

Lemhi County Coroner Mike Ernest identified the man as 82-year-old Wayne White of Salmon.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, White was traveling north on Highway 93 about 9:45 a.m. on Monday in a 1999 GMC Sierra when he lost control on the icy roadway. The pickup truck veered off the north side of the road and flipped over into the Salmon River.

Although he was wearing his seatbelt, police say White died shortly after impact. No one else was in the pickup with him.

Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office and Lemhi County Search and Rescue helped ISP in the response.

Report by Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com