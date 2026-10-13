Coroner identifies 18-year-old and teenager who died after crash into Snake River

MENAN, Idaho — The Jefferson County Coroner has released the names of the man and teenager who died after their truck landed upside down in the Snake River.

Coroner LaVar Summers has identified the two as 18-year-old Jaydon Putnam of Rigby and 15-year-old Nicholas Jayce Olsen of Idaho Falls.

The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. Saturday on Twin Butte Road. Putnam was driving southbound in a 2018 Ford F350 with Olsen as a passenger.

Idaho State Police says the truck left the road, hit an embankment and landed upside down in the river. Both Putnam and Olsen died at the scene.

ISP was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Dive Team, Rigby Police Department and Central Fire Department.