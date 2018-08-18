Corgi butts have taken over Boise

BOISE - Boise dog lovers got a special treat of their own today at Ann Morrison Park... a celebration of a beloved stubby-legged and giant-eared breed!

Corgi Fest finally came to Boise!

Hundreds of people came out to Ann Morrison Park to play with the pups.

Besides the pure joy of seeing dozens of corgis frolic around, the pup parade costume contest and corgi derby were fun for both the humans and the dogs while the humans in attendance got to help raise awareness for the Idaho Human Society and Fuzzy Paws Rescue.

"There's a rescue page so a lot of people will post on there, rescues and lost dogs so we kind of all stick together," said Corgi owner Rhonda Jalbert.

Dog owners also got the chance to meet with dog trainers and other local canine-focused charities.