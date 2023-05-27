Cops and Bobbers brings family fun and fishing to eagle island park this Memorial Day weekend

EAGLE, Idaho — Officers with the Eagle Police Department kicked off their Memorial Day weekend by bringing back a community fishing event.

Outreach events like this one aim to familiarize children with police officers and empower them to reach out in dangerous situations.

Cops and Bobbers brought eagle officers and members of the public to Eagle Island State Park while also providing an opportunity for those interested to learn about fishing.

Everyone was welcomed by the department to cast their lines for a morning of fun. Officers also provided equipment and instructions, with raffles for free fishing equipment every half hour during the event.

AJ Howard

"Our mission here is to create the next generation of responsible anglers, and we also want to promote fishing in Idaho as a family event, so we like to come out, talk with the kids, talk with the parents, and as you can see we're out here fishing with everybody, and we just want to be out here and have a good time on memorial day weekend," said detective Marlon McCowan.

The event has familiarized community members with local officers since 2013, and this year’s Cops and Bobbers marks a return following covid-19.