Copper mining, once again, the target of environmental conservation groups

BOISE, Idaho — Several local conservation groups, including the Idaho Conservation League, Idaho Rivers United, Advocates for the West, and Golden Eagle Audubon, are joining together to challenge the most recent proposal for mining copper and molybdenum in the public National Forest near Grimes Creek.

This is the third time a mining company is seeking approval to excavate one of the largest open-pit accessible molybdenum mines in the world. The issue? The area is within the Boise River watershed and is also the home to the largest known population of native plant Lewisia sacajaweana, better known as Sacajawea's bitterroot.

The opposition to the mining proposal stems from the concern of releasing toxins into the air, contaminating the soil and water near the watershed, and displacing wildlife that currently occupies this area of the Boise National Forest.

In a joint press release issued by the conservation groups, Cynthia Wallesz, Executive Director of the Golden Eagle Audubon Society says:

“The project site includes some of the best forest habitat remaining in the Boise Basin for an array of wildlife, including sensitive species like great grey owl, American goshawk, and wolverine. The exploration area also hosts a rare flower found only in the mountains of central Idaho, Sacajawea’s bitterroot.”



The first proposal for mining this area was struck down in federal court in 2012, citing that the Forest Service did not adequately assess the potential negative impact drilling would have on the groundwater.

Thesecond proposal in 2016 was struck down because the court cited improper assessment of the environmental impact and potential threat to the population of the protected Sacajawea Bitterroot.

Copper is a highly efficient conduit that reduces CO₂ emissions and lowers the amount of energy needed to produce electricity. Some statistics say that renewable energy systems use 6 times more copper than traditional systems. The metal is considered ideal because it can be recycled many times without losing performance qualities.

However,mining copper can transmit radioactive substances and damaging chemicals to the soil and water surrounding the mine. It can also release toxic chemicals that pollute the air.

The Forest Service is currently taking public comments on issues to consider in its analysis in determining whether or not to grant permission to Idaho Copper to mine the area. Public comments are being accepted until November 2.