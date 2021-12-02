Watch
News

Actions

Controversial plan for Oregon natural gas terminal abandoned

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Selsky/AP
Demonstrators against a proposed liquid-natural gas pipeline and export terminal in Oregon flooded into the State Capitol on Nov. 21, 2019, in Salem, Ore., to demand Democratic Gov. Kate Brown stand against the proposal. The company that sought to build the natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon pulled the plug on the controversial project Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, after failing to obtain all necessary state permits.
Oregon Controversial Pipeline
Posted at 6:37 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 20:37:22-05

SALEM, Ore. — A Canadian energy company that sought to build a natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon has pulled the plug on the controversial project after failing to obtain all necessary state permits.

Opponents of the Jordan Cove project, which would have created the first liquefied natural gas export terminal on the West Coast in the lower 48 states, rejoiced at the news. The marine export terminal would have been located at Coos Bay, with a 230-mile (370-kilometer) feeder pipeline crossing southern Oregon.

Many landowners, Indian tribes and environmentalists had objected, saying the project could spoil the environment and would have contributed to global warming by producing greenhouse gases.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light