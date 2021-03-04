Consulate of Mexico in Boise, Terry Reilly Health Services to host vaccination day

BOISE, Idaho — Recent state data showed very low levels of vaccination among local Hispanic and Latino communities.

While limited data may play a role in those numbers, the Consulate of Mexico is partnering with Terry Reilly Health Services to provide an opportunity for the Hispanic community to get the vaccine.

The Consulate will host a COVID-19 vaccination day on March 9.

“We know that our community sometimes are not that open or afraid to raise up their hand. That’s what we do here as a consulate. We tried to be the right channel for them, to actually get to them, we wanted to facilitate to them,” said Carlos Alcázar, private secretary to the Head Consul of Consulate of Mexico in Boise.

Terry Reilly staff will administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are trying go for 50 on the first day of March 9. If there is more demand for that day, we can up to 100,” Alcázar said.

The Consulate is scheduling individuals eligible through the state's current priority group, which includes people over 65 years of age, first responders, school teachers, and employees.

Ever since COVID-19 vaccines became available, Terry Reilly has been working to ensure vaccines are put into people’s arms in rural areas, including the Latino population.

“We are really focused on getting this vaccine to all of our populations. We know there’s work to do with our Latino population and to have a great partner like the Mexican consulate join us and do the most important part, which is connect with our community and show them the importance of this vaccine and that is available to them,” said Jesus Blanco, Patient Navigator Supervisor with Terry Reilly.

The Consulate plans to host more vaccination days and Terry Reilly will administer the second dose in a few weeks to those who get vaccinated on March 9.

“This is important to us and important to the community so they have access to accurate information, especially with the vaccine,” Alcázar said.

The vaccination day will take place at the Consulate located at 701 Morrison Knudsen Dr. Ste. 102.

People that meet the eligibility requirements can call 208-594-8857 or 208-954-8852 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to schedule an appointment.