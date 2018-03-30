Construction underway in downtown Nampa revitalization project

Nampa - Construction crews have started on a $2.8 million project to improve downtown Nampa's 30-year-old infrastructure, the project will cause some headaches until crews finish up in August, however local businesses, residents and the city believe the long-term result will be positive.

Drivers heading west on 2nd Street South were backed up due to one of the lanes being closed for the project, however businesses will remain open and because the construction will be performed during the evening most businesses won't have to worry about loud noises during the day.

The City of Nampa has also opened up free parking, visitors to downtown can park at the downtown parking garage next to the library for an hour or the Stampede lot for two hours, that lot can be accessed off of 1st Street South.

The project will address deteriorating pavement, sidewalk underground utilities and also sidewalks that will be improved to Historic Streetscape Standards while complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

People driving downtown will need to be aware that portions of 2nd and 3rd will be closed during the evening in between 12th Avenue and 16th Avenue.