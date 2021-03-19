Construction starts Monday at Barber Park to improve the plaza and pathways

BOISE, Idaho — Float season on the Boise River is a few months away and construction is starting on Monday at Barber Park to improve the plaza area and pathways in the park.

The Barber Park beach, floater launch area and plaza will be closed to the public and fenced off during construction through mid-June. The drop-off circle will be available only for construction access and deliveries.

The Float the Boise River Facebook page asks park visitors to respect the closures and to stay alert for construction vehicle traffic at the pedestrian crossings and near the park entrance. Ada County Parks & Waterways thanks all visitors for their patience and says the improvements will be worth the wait.