Construction on State Highway 16 expansion continues

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department continues construction on phase 2 on the State highway 16 corridor through the Treasure Valley. The extension will run between U.S. highway 20/26 and Interstate 84, along the border of Ada and Canyon counties. It will tie into the existing SH-16 route, which continues north to Emmett.

Idaho Transportation Department A map of phase 2 of SH16 construction.



“Ultimately, this highway will address growth and improve mobility for thousands of motorists in the central Treasure Valley," said ITD Project Manager Merrill Sharp.

Phase 2 construction is expected to go until 2024/2025. A third and final phase of construction will take place in future years as funding becomes available.

Phase 2 includes constructing:

A new I-84 interchange to access the central Treasure Valley north of I-84.

Approximately 4.5 miles of highway between US-20/26 and I-84.

Overpasses crossing Cherry Lane and McMillan Road.

Bridges over irrigation canals and the railroad.

Signalized intersections at US-20/26, Franklin Road, and Ustick Road.

Reconstruction of the current signalized intersection at US-20/26.

Additional delays and closures are possible in the project area. ITD officials say its important to plan ahead while traveling around that corridor, and that they will regularly communicate with those who live, work and commute through the area.

