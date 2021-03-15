Construction on I-84 starts Monday night between Nampa and Caldwell

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is starting construction on the temporary travel lanes on I-84 between Franklin Road in Caldwell and Karcher Road in Nampa Monday night.

ITD says the work will be at night to start, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction starting at 10 p.m. Eastbound lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. and westbound lanes will be back open by 6 a.m. All lanes of travel will be open during the day, but the shoulders will be closed until the widening is finished.

Idaho Transportation Department

The speed limit will also be reduced to 55 MPH during the day and night, according to ITD.

This is the first phase of widening I-84 between Caldwell and Nampa. Once they are finished, ITD will use the new lanes to keep two lanes of traffic open in either direction as the work to build a third lane in each direction starts this summer.

In 2021 and 2022, ITD will replace the Ustick Road Overpass, the Linden Underpass and replace 20 culverts and canal crossings. For more information on the I-84 corridor projects, click here or text 84CORRIDOR to 47177.