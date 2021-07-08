Construction on I-84 between Nampa and Caldwell continuing into summer

Construction on Interstate 84 will continue into the summer as crews begin work on the next stage of work between Nampa and Caldwell.

Idaho Transportation Department will begin the next stage of I-84 improvements, which will include widening the road to three lanes and replacing 20 bridges and canal crossings between Nampa and Caldwell.

"With multiple work zones and multiple crews out on I-84, we need drivers to stay alert and informed," said ITD project manager Mark Campbell in a statement. "Every piece of infrastructure on I-84 needs to be modified to accommodate more traffic. We are sending regular updates by text and email to help drivers plan ahead."

Here's what ITD says drivers can expect:

I-84 in Nampa: Karcher Road to Franklin Boulevard

Occasional overnight lane closures will continue on I-84 in Nampa for several weeks while crews seal the surface of the Northside Interchange bridge and a nearby railroad bridge. The process will extend the lifespan of each bridge. Details [itdprojects.org]

I-84 Ustick Road Overpass (Caldwell)

Crews are rebuilding the overpass to accommodate additional lanes on I-84. Traffic has been detoured to Middleton Road and Cleveland Road until Summer 2022. A shorter-term detour is in place around Aviation Way until September 2021. Details [itdprojects.org]

I-84 in Caldwell: Franklin Road to Karcher Road