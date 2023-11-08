Construction on Five Mile Road is close to over

Five Mile Road has been under construction since April of 2023

Veolia is laying two miles of water main under the roadway

The main will serve as a backup supply for the South county

Construction is over 80% complete and is expected to end in Spring 2024

Five Mile Road has seen construction and road closures since April of 2023 and will continue through the spring of 2024.

The year-long project is for a two-mile-long water main from Seneca to Sandpiper. I spoke with Madeline Wyatt of Veolia, the company in charge of this project.

Wyatt said, "While large projects like this benefit our entire water utility, South and Central Boise will see the most improvements."

Wyatt explained that this is not a project to take away water or disperse more, but to help support the already established water lines.

"It's adding backup supply," continued Wyatt, "In the event of a fire emergency."

Without this backup supply, Wyatt says that the city would be bringing in water from everywhere to support an emergency in Downtown Boise.

Wyatt said that the ETA on clearing the roadway is only months away.

Wyatt understands how difficult projects like these are for communities that need major roadways to commute. "We are working as quickly and safely as possible to complete the project. We are over 80% finished with the project and are now in the home stretch," said Wyatt.

Residents who want to keep tabs on the project can check out the websitededicated to the installation as well as look up Veolia on social media. Veolia also has put up signs down the corridor with QR codes for people to scan that will direct them to the website dedicated to the project.

