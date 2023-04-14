Construction Combine hosts free training next week

BOISE, Idaho — The construction industry plays a central role in the development of the Treasure Valley. However, the shortage of skilled labor prevents many projects from breaking ground.

In response to this shortage, the Paul Davis Restoration of Idaho and the Idaho Associated General Contractors will be hosting the second annual Construction Combine, a two-day training and recruitment event where job seekers over the age of 17 can learn skills from a wide array of trades in the construction industry.

Eric Hershberger, Director of Relationship Management for PDRI, said “We’ve got the management set up, we’ve got the processes … everything is ready, if we can just get the boots on the ground.”

The model of training and recruitment was developed by Idaho State University's Continuing Education and Workforce Training with the goal of combating the shortage of skilled workers in the construction industry.

The first day of training will involve teams of students participating in lessons covering different trades, including framing, concrete, electrical, plumbing, drywall, flooring and siding.

The second day involves trainees honing their new skills by collaborating with area contractors to build sheds. These sheds will be donated to local veterans at the event's finale on April 20.

To register or find more information about the event, check their event webpage at web.idahoagc.org/events

