Construction begins to widen State Highway 21

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has started construction to widen State Highway 21 between Surprise Way and Technology way.

Planned improvements include a new center turn lane, wider shoulders, and dedicated right turn lanes. An acceleration lane will be installed for traffic turning onto the highway from Surprise Way. Once completed, this area of highway will have two 12-foot wide travel lanes, a 14-foot center turn lane and 6-foot shoulders.

Construction will start on the south side of the highway, and will move to the north side once paving is done.

The project is anticipated to be finished in late July. For now, the planned work schedule is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Drivers should expect reduced speeds and periodic delays.