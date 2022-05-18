Watch
News

Actions

Construction begins to widen State Highway 21

Street Barricade
Libby Kamrowski/Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Street Barricade
Posted at 5:18 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 19:18:20-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has started construction to widen State Highway 21 between Surprise Way and Technology way.

Planned improvements include a new center turn lane, wider shoulders, and dedicated right turn lanes. An acceleration lane will be installed for traffic turning onto the highway from Surprise Way. Once completed, this area of highway will have two 12-foot wide travel lanes, a 14-foot center turn lane and 6-foot shoulders.

Construction will start on the south side of the highway, and will move to the north side once paving is done.

The project is anticipated to be finished in late July. For now, the planned work schedule is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Drivers should expect reduced speeds and periodic delays.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light