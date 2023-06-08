Connect on the Deck at JUMP Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Jack's Urban Meeting Place, to the locals known as JUMP, is launching its new summer program on the 5th floor called Connect on the Deck.

The event is on the books taking place every Thursday evening for the next five weeks, providing the opportunity to connect and mingle with other members of the community.

The event takes place on the building's 5th floor deck and will feature live music and other activities for people to enjoy.

Promising amazing views (possibly including rain clouds), the kick-off event is tonight, June 8, from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm. Hot Club Les Bois, a popular local swing band, will be providing the opening event's live music.

The bar will be open, having food and drinks available for purchase. And the Slides will be open and running.

This event is not just intended for adults, as children are welcome to come and listen to music, play games, and just "connect" with fellow Boisians.

Connect on the Deck events are scheduled for



June 8

June 15

June 22

June 29

July 6

Performers for upcoming events have not been announced.