Congresswoman introduces bill to make Trump's birthday a federal holiday

WASHINGTON D.C. — Donald J. Trump's birthday could become a federal holiday soon.

On Friday, Congresswoman for New York's 24th congressional district, Claudia Tenney introduced a bill, Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act, that would make Trump's birthday a federally recognized holiday in conjunction with current celebrations for Flag Day, which happens on the same date. Flag Day annually honors the designation of the official "Stars and Stripes" US flag, which was created in 1777.

RELATED: Trump says he has directed Treasury to stop minting new pennies, citing cost

Trump was born on June 14, 1946, making him 78 years old. He is just four years younger than former President, Joe Biden.

"Just as George Washington’s Birthday is codified as a federal holiday, this bill will add Trump’s Birthday to this list, recognizing him as the founder of America’s Golden Age," said Congresswoman Tenney in a statement.

You can read her full statement here.