Condominium Fire destroys 26 homes in Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho — A fire was reported just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Limelight Condominiums at 2107 Warm Springs Road in Ketchum.

No people were killed, but officials are still trying to determine if any pets were killed in the fire.

Firefighters got the fire contained around 4 o'clock Sunday morning. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. A state fire marshal inspector will investigate and make the final determination on the exact cause.

“I am thankful to all the crews that responded valley-wide,” said Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin. “This type of collaboration is critical when fighting a fire of this magnitude.”

The city of Ketchum is working with those who lost their homes for resources and support.

“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes and some who may have lost their pets,” said Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “This community is coming together once again and I thank them for the support we have received so far, whether it be from providing temporary shelter, clothing, or financial assistance.”

Staff from Idaho Falls American Red Cross arrived Sunday to provide packages of essential items, immediate financial assistance, refilling lost prescriptions, eyewear, etc.

The City of Ketchum is asking for those who can help to go through the following organizations.

For short or long-term accommodations contact the City of Ketchum Housing Strategist at 718-200-6055.

Clothing and essential item donations can be made at The Gold Mine Thrift Store.

Financial donations can be made through the Blaine County Charitable Fund

