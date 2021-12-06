Computer chip firm Micron plans design center in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A microchip maker will open a design center in Atlanta next month that it says will create 500 jobs.

Idaho-based Micron Technology made the announcement Monday. The company says it wants its design center for memory chips to be near Georgia Tech and other Atlanta-area colleges.

It will be the first operation in Georgia for Micron, which is the fourth-largest semiconductor company in the world. Micron follows other recent technology expansion announcements in Georgia.

The company didn’t give a dollar value for its investment or say how much workers would earn. It’s unclear what incentives Micron might receive from state and local governments.