COMPASS holding Treasure Valley travel survey, households will be randomly selected

BOISE, Idaho — The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) is holding a survey in October and November to update data on travel patterns in Ada and Canyon counties.

Over the next few weeks, randomly selected households will be mailed invitations to complete a survey about how, when, where and why they travel in and around the region.

Participants will be asked to log their travel and answer questions about the trips they make over the course of the survey. The survey can be finished online, over the phone or through an app. All information provided is confidential.

“If your household receives an invitation, we would greatly appreciate your participation in the survey,” says COMPASS Principal Planner MaryAnn Waldinger. “Your involvement ensures that households like yours are represented in our regional transportation plans.”

Travel surveys like this help understand the region's current transportation needs, prioritizing future transportation investments, producing competitive federal grant applications and more.

Households that fully complete the survey will receive a gift card. For more information, including the full privacy policy, click here.