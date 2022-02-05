'Compass Goods' makes portable games for outdoor adventurers

If you live in Idaho this is your backyard — mountains and open space just waiting to be explored. Heading to the hills can give the screen-bound a chance to reset and reconnect.

"A lot of (our) designs are nature inspired," said Lana Roth, owner of Compass Goods, "I love the idea of people stopping what they’re doing and connecting with who they're with."

Roth said connecting with people means getting off smartphones and interacting with friends in a new old fashioned way. Most Americans admit they spend on average more than five hours on their phones daily. Roth says her games are meant to curb that urge.

"I think they’re really for all ages, all types of people especially if you’re on the go."

Hiking, camping, or taking that road trip means the games need to be portable.

"Coming up with the unique designs to make [the games] more portable was a really fun design challenge."

The bandanna board game is just one of her designs. It's a light, easy to pack solution for gamers on the go.

"A lot of our games like the bandanna games are multi-functional. You can take it, use the bandanna. And then five minutes later be playing chess and checkers with it," she said.

Each game piece is designed and laser-cut locally. Cribbage, backgammon, dominoes - what if you don't know how to play? Roth said don't worry, they're way ahead of you.

"(We'd like to) create some events in Boise or online where you can learn how to play these games and then they’re more accessible to you rather than just downloading another app," she said.

If your resolution for 2022 includes the great outdoors, Roth said don't forget your compass and don't forget to have fun.