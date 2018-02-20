Commuter Alert: Boise's Main Street to be reduced to one lane Wednesday

BOISE, ID - On Wednesday, February 21st, downtown Boise’s Main Street between 8th Street and Capitol Boulevard (just west of Capitol Boulevard), will be reduced to one lane, according to the Ada County Highway District.

“Motorists can expect delays and should plan alternate routes of travel whenever possible,” said ACHD spokeswoman Nicole DuBois.

Suez Water Company will be repairing a small water main leak on this portion of roadway. The repair is expected to be completed by the end of the day, DuBois said.

