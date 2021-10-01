Community can support healthcare workers Friday by painting rocks

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Healthcare workers have been through a lot since the start of the pandemic. As part of First Friday in Garden City, Urban Gallery is hosting a rock painting event to support healthcare workers from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm at 215 E. 34th St., Garden City.

The event is open to anyone and is a creative way for the community to say “thank you” to the healthcare workers who are working long hours and overtime every day.

“We were all wondering what can we do to help the frontline medical workers because they are so stressed right now,” Organizer Sally Stevens said. “

If you're looking for a creative way to help support healthcare workers, the Urban Gallery in Garden City invites you to stop by to paint a rock to say "thank you!" Join them Friday, Oct. 1 from 5:30-8:30 pm at 215 E. 34th St., Garden City. pic.twitter.com/T6tSW7sABT — St. Luke's Public Relations (@StLukesPR) September 29, 2021

Rocks and paint supplies are provided thanks to donations from the community.

“We want to help, but we can’t help. We can’t go and help with the nurse's chores and stuff. We can maybe help them feel a little better about what they are doing by showing them that the community cares about what they are doing,” Stevens said.

Idaho News 6

On Thursday, there were more than 50 new deaths from COVID-19, and 1,900 new and confirmed cases of the virus were reported to the Department of Health and Welfare. Just this week, the state's top health officials warned how quickly the number of cases and hospitalizations are rising.

Thursday marked a new record for a one-day death total, and each one of these deaths weighs heavily on the nurses, doctors and all healthcare workers who are battling to keep people healthy and alive.

Once the event is over, the rocks will be taken to St. Luke’s hospitals in the area and distributed as the entrances and exits for healthcare workers to see each day.