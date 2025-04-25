Colston Loveland drafted by the Chicago Bears with the #10 pick

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Welcome to the National Football League, Colston Loveland.
The former Gooding High School standout and second-team All-American at Michigan is now an NFL tight end after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the #10 pick.
Loveland was raised on a farm in Bliss, Idaho, and later attended Gooding High School, where he played football and basketball.
A four-star recruit, Loveland committed to the University of Michigan, where he spent a total of three seasons before declaring for the draft in December.
You Love to see it— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 25, 2025
Welcome to Chicago, @colstonlovelan1! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/usBXAmWd4B