Colston Loveland drafted by the Chicago Bears with the #10 pick

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Welcome to the National Football League, Colston Loveland.

The former Gooding High School standout and second-team All-American at Michigan is now an NFL tight end after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the #10 pick.

Loveland was raised on a farm in Bliss, Idaho, and later attended Gooding High School, where he played football and basketball.

A four-star recruit, Loveland committed to the University of Michigan, where he spent a total of three seasons before declaring for the draft in December.