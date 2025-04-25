Watch Now
Colston Loveland drafted by the Chicago Bears with the #10 pick

NFL Combine Football
Michael Conroy/AP
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.
NFL Combine Football
GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Welcome to the National Football League, Colston Loveland.

The former Gooding High School standout and second-team All-American at Michigan is now an NFL tight end after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the #10 pick.

Loveland was raised on a farm in Bliss, Idaho, and later attended Gooding High School, where he played football and basketball.

A four-star recruit, Loveland committed to the University of Michigan, where he spent a total of three seasons before declaring for the draft in December.

