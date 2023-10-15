Colorado State erases 20-point deficit in the last 6 minutes to beat Boise State 31-30

BOISE, Idaho — Before Saturday, the Boise State Broncos had never lost to Colorado State. With six minutes left in the game, up 20 points, that streak looked like it would continue.

Six minutes later, Colorado State was celebrating on the field after beating the Broncos 31-30.

Boise State got their lead on the back of Ashton Jeanty. The sophomore running back had 254 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns. Going into the game, he was leading the nation in both of those statistics.

Neither quarterback, Taylen Green or Maddux Madsen, got into much of a rhythm. The two have been splitting snaps since last week. Madsen had 110 yards and an interception and Green had 28 yards and an interception.

After scoring a touchdown with just over 4 minutes left to cut the lead to 30-17, Colorado State successfully converted an onside kick, giving the Rams the ball back. They marched down the field and scored again.

Boise State got the ball back with 1:45 left, needing a first down to run the clock out.

Instead, a holding penalty brought the Broncos back 10 yards. They weren't able to get those yards back, punting and giving the ball back to Colorado State with 33 seconds left and 88 yards to get a touchdown.

Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi drove his team down the field with those 33 seconds.

When there were six seconds left in the game, Fowler-Nicolosi took the final offensive snap of the game, needing 33 yards to tie the game.

He slung the ball to the right side of the endzone where it was batted down by Boise State. Before it hit the ground, receiver Dallin Holker grabbed it, scoring the tying touchdown.

After a review, the play stood and Colorado State kicked a field goal with no time left on the clock to seal the win.

The Broncos have fallen to 3-4 on the season.