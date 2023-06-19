Collister Elementary School remodel underway

BOISE, Idaho — As part of the approved2017 Boise School District Bond, the Collister Elementary School Remodel has started with the demolition of the existing school.

The original building was built in 1912, and has far exceeded its capacity, as many classrooms were in portables and the cafeteria-gym-auditorium was ranked one of the smallest in the District. So much so that the 2016 Facilities Audit report had it ranked in the bottom third out of the 48 schools in the district for Utilization, Educational Adequacy and the Facilities Condition Index.

Doug Lock-Smith / KIVI-tv

The school began demolition in June and the project is expected to be completed in August 2024.

Students are being relocated to an alternate location during the construction phase, attending the Fort Boise swing school during the construction year.

Parents and families continue to be updated by the school, and updates can also be found district's webpage.

The remodel design is by LKV Architects and being managed by Beniton Construction. The remodel has an estimated cost of over $7 million.