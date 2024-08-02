Collision involving a train and a pedestrian

SHOSHONE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are currently investigating a collision between a train and a pedestrian at the intersection of US-93 and Glenwood St. just before 10 p.m. on August 1.

A 55-year-old male, from Watsonville, California, was walking his bicycle across the railroad tracks when he was struck by an oncoming train. He was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance where he's being treated for his injuries.

According to Idaho State Police, the oncoming train's lights, railroad crossing lights, and crossing barriers were all operating properly at the time of the collision.

US-93 was blocked for around five and a half hours while emergency responders cleared the scene.