College of Western Idaho opens on-campus food pantry for students in need

NAMPA, ID - The College of Western Idaho has found a new way to support its students outside of the classroom.

Students and staff cut the ribbon on the grand opening of the college’s Food For Thought Pantry Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Students can choose from a variety of foods and personal hygiene items at any one of the four pantry locations spread throughout campus.

“We do have a lot of students living in poverty, or in the margins where they may just make it paycheck to paycheck, but don’t qualify for social services,” said Jean Crowder, Dean of Students at CWI. “This allows us to help those students not have to focus on that basic need.”

CWI is teaming up with the United Way for this initiative, and hopes to partner with the Idaho Foodbank, too.

The college is also starting a Clothing Closet for students in need of clothes. Donations are currently being accepted.