College of Western Idaho, Idaho Steelheads announce partnership

BOISE, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho (CWI) has been named the official education partner of the Idaho Steelheads, as the team enters their 25th season.

The College will host four CWI nights at the Steelheads to raise awareness of the school's 90 programs. During those nights, students, faculty and staff will be showcased throughout the arena.

The Steelheads are a fantastic team with a winning spirit, and like CWI they are focused on developing human potential. We are proud to partner with the team to provide players and the entire community with high-quality, affordable, and accessible education," said CWI President Gordon Jones.

CWI will also provide scholarship assistance to players who have an interest in returning to the classroom.

The CWI logo will be seen on team jerseys, scoreboards and videos during games.

CWI nights will be held on Dec. 14, Feb. 8, Feb. 22, and March 15.

For ticket information, click here.