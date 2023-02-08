College of Idaho's Lexi Mitchell breaks Yotes women's basketball record for rebounds

CALDWELL, Idaho — Lexi Mitchell, a senior at the College of Idaho, is now the leading rebounder in Yotes women's basketball history.

She grabbed her 718th career rebound early in the game against Multnomah on Saturday. She knew how many rebounds she needed coming in, but it was something she didn't realize until after the game.

“There wasn’t that epiphany," Mitchell said. "I just wanted to finish out the game and finish strong and obviously not stop there and go get as many boards as I can."

Although she wasn't focused on celebrating on the court, she did say she and her team were able to appreciate the moment after the game.

“So many hugs, sweaty hugs. But it was a lot of fun," Mitchell said about her team's congratulatory response. “That’s what I’m going to take with me most. It’s not going to be the wins, the losses, the records. It’s going to be the relationships and the friendships that I still have."

Rebounding can be an overlooked statistic at times but head coach Janis Beal says Mitchell goes about it with the right attitude, forging her success.

“Effort is something that Lexi always gives 100% of," said Beal. "She’s done a great job and that’s where she’s really excelled at the rebounding. Point is that effort piece of just going and doing it."

Mitchell is a scholar off the court. Next year, she hopes to attend grad school to continue her studies. Even though her playing days are nearing an end, she wants to stay involved in the game.

She has been doing one-on-one camps at the school to help her develop her coaching abilities. She says she wants to continue pushing the legacy of basketball on to future generations of women.

“Just watching girls fall in love with the game again has been super rewarding," Mitchell said. "So that’s definitely got a place in my heart and I think I definitely do want to continue to coach when I hang up the shoes.”

