College of Idaho's athletic director chosen as NAIA Athletics Director of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The College of Idaho Athletic Director Reagan Rossi was named NAIA Athletics Director of the Year by the NAIA National Office on Thursday, according to the school.

Rossi has held the position for seven years and has overseen the accomplishments of athletic teams while also seeing improvements in athletic facilities in her time.

Last academic year alone, 10 Coyote programs made a national championship appearance in their respective sports. The school also earned three CCC regular-season championships and one tournament championship.

College of Idaho’s Rossi Named NAIA Athletic Director of the Year #ThisIsTheCCC https://t.co/hg8icBIN2V — Cascade Conference (@CCCSports) September 15, 2022

"Reagan in one of the best in the profession and we are thrilled to honor her as our Athletics Director of the Year," said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr in a release. "Reagan's service on a number of governing bodies within the NAIA clearly displays her commitment to betterment of our association."

Reagan said the honor is more than just an individual award, and it is a reflection of her teams hard work over the past year.

“To have the support that we get on this campus is something that you can’t put a measure to," Rossi said. "To have the support from the community, those are all the things that are the add ons but those are the things that make this job really worth doing."